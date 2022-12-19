Fawad hopes PMLN will not use ECP to escape elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice President Fawad Chaudhry hoped on Sunday that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) would not use its “subsidiary” Election Commission (ECP) to run away from elections.

The PTI leader took to Twitter to say that they are afraid that the PML-N might try to escape the people’s court with the help of its “partner” ECP. He added that they would follow the PMLN. The former Information said that in a democratic country, it is the people who have the ultimate authority to make decisions, and the PDM government should acknowledge the people’s rights.