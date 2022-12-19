Sindh govt to complete five-year term: Memon

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has said the present Sindh government would complete its five-year constitutional term and asked the PTI Chairman Imran Khan to dissolve provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa without waiting for another day if he is so keen about early elections in the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Sindh Information Minister said that press conferences frequently conducted by Imran Khan via live video link were part of his agenda to cause political and economic mayhem in the country. He predicted that Imran Khan would once again face embarrassment as all of his blackmailing tactics have failed.

Memon was of the view that people in Balochistan and Sindh wanted the elections to be held on time. “There is a need to build a greater consensus on some broader issues related to politics in Pakistan instead of creating a crisis-like situation in the country,” he said. He recalled that the Speaker of the National Assembly in June this year had issued notices for verification of the resignations submitted by the PTI’s lawmakers but none of them appeared for confirmation of the resignation. He also claimed that the signatures on the PTI MNAs resignations didn’t match their signatures in the official record of the parliament.

Memon lamented that the police stations in KPK are coming under attack but the Chief Minister of the province was not bothered as he (KPK CM) had partnered with the PTI Chairman to commit a political misadventure in the country.

He said the PTI Chairman had ruined the national economy and would continue to further harm the economy. The provincial minister alleged that the PTI Chairman was not concerned about the country and its people as he continued to act upon his agenda of promoting instability and uncertainty in the country.