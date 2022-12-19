Khattak asks PTI workers to be ready for general polls

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provincial chief of the Pervez Khattak on Sunday asked the party workers to be ready for the general elections as the ‘imported’ government days were numbered.

“We extended offer to the government for talks on all issues but the rulers instead of holding parleys launched propaganda and character assassination of ex-prime minister Imran Khan by releasing audio leaks against him,” he said while speaking at a party joining gathering at ASC Colony here.

Pervez Khattak, who was also federal minister for defence in the PTI-led government, said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies would be dissolved on December 23. He said that they were going to sacrifice their governments in the two provinces for the sake of the country and nation as the country was at the verge of bankruptcy owing to the flawed economic policies.

He said that the nation cannot bear the corrupt to run the country and they wanted true independence from the plunderers, who had looted the country with both hands. The free and transparent general elections, he added, were the only key solution to the prevailing crisis or else the country would further plunge into chaos.

Pervez Khattak asked the government to leave stubbornness and announce a date for the general elections to end the ongoing morass. He said the federal government must accept the PTI constitutional demands or else the rulers would not be able to stop the tsunami of protests by people across the country.

He claimed that the PTI would form next governments in the centre and provinces after sweeping the upcoming general elections. He said that PTI chief Imran Khan would be the next prime minister after winning elections.