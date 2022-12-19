Speakers stress global response to tackle climate-triggered disasters

Islamabad: A virtual session titled ‘Dialogue on Climate Change Impacts on the Vulnerable Communities in Pakistan was held to discuss the various challenges climate change poses to Pakistan. This webinar was organized by Club de Madrid (CdM), in partnership with Aurat Foundation.

The virtual session was chaired by former president of Slovenia Danilo Turk, President of the Club de Madrid and speakers includes Maria Elena, Secretary General CdM, Naz Baloch, Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Climate Change, Shaista P. Malik, Member National Assembly, Prof. Dr. Kinzo Hiroki, National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, Tokyo, Mangla Sharma MPA Sindh, Naeem Mirza ED Aurat Foundation and Ali Imran, Senior Expert Club de Madrid.

The chair of the session President Danilo Turk said we need to ensure that no one is left behind all over the world. He stressed that climate change should be a priority at all times and that integrated global, national, regional, and local approaches should be adopted to respond to this challenge. Pakistan has always put forth its case very eloquently in UN meetings and has a number of ongoing projects regarding climate change.