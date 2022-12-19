Encroachment mafia rules the roost

Rawalpindi: The locals of the city have been hoping for clearance of encroachments from bazaars but encroachers with the full backing of Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) have been ruling the streets, footpaths, and even residential areas. Over 30 per cent of encroachments have increased in bazaars in one year, thanks to Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) officials for their inefficiency.

Town Officer (Regulation) Imran Ali told ‘The News’ that MCR tries to control the encroachment mafia. We not only remove encroachments but also register FIRs against encroachment mafia, he claimed.

Not only the business community but common citizens, motorists, and routine customers have expressed concerns over the ever-increasing encroachments in different localities of the city and demanded of the district administration to remove these encroachments to end frequent traffic jams affecting their business activities round the clock. Unfortunately, encroachments are persistently on the rise instead of going down recently.

Different business groups were on strike against the ever-increasing encroachment mafia but in vain. They met with Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and other high-ranking officials but in vain.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan during a meeting with the trader community and common citizens assured to resolve the encroachment issue on a priority basis but practically it did nothing. After the assurance of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, the encroachment mafia started to rule the roost on Murree Road.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Shoib Ali also assured to remove encroachment mafia from all areas but in vain. All major markets and bazaars of the city are flowing with encroachments and traffic congestion. The areas of Raja Bazaar, Narankari Bazaar, Barra Bazaar, Dalgaran Bazaar, Mochi Bazaar, Namak Mandi, Lal Haveli, Sarafa Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Iqbal Road, Commercial Market, Muslim Town Bazaar, Khayaban Bazaar, Adiala Road bazaars, and several other localities are overflowing with encroachments but government officials are seeing the whole drama with closed eyes.

Talking to ‘The News’ traders and common citizens said that encroachment is the biggest problem, it is difficult to walk in bazaars, due to traffic congestion, and customers face difficulty in shopping. They also said that the authorities concerned have failed to fulfil their responsibilities.