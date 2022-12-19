Make lives of common people easy

Rawalpindi: City residents are having a tough time in terms of their finances, as the prices of most essential food items have gone up, and they have to spend more. The spiralling of prices of essentials has become the standard in the country, no matter how immoral the practice is.

“Merchants increase the prices of food items and despite officials’ repeated assurances to check the price hike, the prices never go down. After visiting almost all markets and utility stores in the city, one can find that the prices of all products and goods have moved up,” says Takreem Hussain. “If the dishonest businesspersons are responsible, the city authorities should take action against them? Also, there should be updated price charts at the markets,” says Azhar Ali.

“Food is more expensive today than in the past. Food gives energy and that energy we use while working. Just imagine the outrageously expensive required ingredients for food,” says Husnain Reza.

“These are the most difficult days to go grocery shopping. Bigger price tags are incomprehensible. The price of all food has risen such as vegetables, fruits, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, eggs, sugar, rice, flour, edible oil, lentil, chicken and other meat, etc.,” says Saleha Batool. “A visit to the grocery store has become more of a budget burner these days. Prices of food items have skyrocketed. However, this is not just a natural economic shift. The price hikes are here to stay, and the stats are making us nervous,” says Danial Haider.

“I see constant pressure on food prices for the foreseeable future. The price of food is a symptom of an underlying economic crisis. The state of the economy and the corrective measures undertaken to fix it are what distressed the common man the most because that had the most direct and harmful impact on them,” adds Danial.

“Family units can cut down their expenditures, tighten up their belts but when it comes to the essentials, main food items, for instance, there is not much that can be done. Some of the climbs in prices are because of the seasonal effect while others can be attributed to a supply channel problem. Nevertheless, a grave food affordability problem has now set in,” says Sharmeen Zahra.

“The city fathers should make an effort to make available some relief in the shape of placing price controls in the markets but that effort can’t provide the help that the denizens are really looking for. They also need to crack down on hoarders looking to make a quick profit,” says Aqrab Ali. “Nevertheless, they need to do more to arrange for relief, as the maximum of this trouble for the common person is the end result of the government’s economic policies that have created price rises resulting in people’s suffering,” adds Aqrab.