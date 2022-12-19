Wasa to protect Ravi from untreated water

LAHORE: In a major development to protect the Ravi River from pollution, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has signed an agreement with European Agency for establishing a project management unit (PMU) for completing Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant project.

Presently, the municipal and industrial wastewater of the provincial capital was going untreated into the Ravi where oxygen level required for stable aquatic life has alarmingly reduced endangering native fish species besides posing a grave threat to the aquatic life and underground water level of the city.

Various recent studies revealed that oxygen level in the river was too low to support aquatic life as ten sewage drains and pumping stations and five industrial wastewater carrying drains are throwing over 3,000 cusecs municipal sewage and toxic industrial effluents into the river.

According to international standards, the level of Biological Official Demand (BOD) in river water should be 80 mg/l whereas the level of BOD in the water of ten sewage drains and pumping stations ranges between 150 mg/l to 630 mg/l. Likewise the BOD in the water of five drains throwing toxic industrial waste in river ranged between 50 mg/l to 450 mg/l.

Environmental experts welcomed the step of Wasa for initiating the establishment of the first wastewater treatment plant at the Ravi River. They said having a total length of 422 miles in Punjab and an average discharge of around 0.94 Million Acre Feet (MAF) every year, Ravi River, during the last two decades has turned into a dumping ground for untreated municipal as well as industrial sewage. This has resulted in an end to several native fish species besides posing a serious threat to the remaining aquatic life and underground water level of the nearby cities.

Drains throwing untreated municipal and industrial waste included Mehmood Booti Drain, Sukh Naher Drain, Shad Bagh Drain, Shahdara Town Pumping Station, Forest Colony pumping Station, Furakhabad Drain, Budha Ravi, Main Out Fall Drain, Gulshan-e-Ravi Drain, Babu Sabu Drain and Hudiyara Drain.

Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed said that the agency has proposed construction of six wastewater treatment plants in its jurisdiction for which funding was being arranged. He said the Babu Sabu WWTP will be the first one to be established. He said France will provide a grant of 0.3 million Euros for the establishment of a PMU for Babu Sabu Wastewater Treatment Plant. He revealed that recently Wasa and European Agency Country Director Philip Steinmetz signed the agreement while the Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr Kazim Niaz and the Country Director of the European Agency, Philip Steinmetz, also signed the agreement for grant financing.