Sellers continue to overcharge on perishable items

LAHORE: The Punjab government has failed to control prices of edibles as sellers are overcharging consumers for their commodities. The deputy commissioner is responsible for price control, but he believes in ‘social media’ based governance and is taking no action against the profiteers to check high prices.

This week price of chicken increased by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs273-281 per kg, sold at Rs320-340 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs422 per kg, and sold Rs450-800 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs36-40 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs32-35 per kg, C-grade at Rs28-31 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was further gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs202-215 kg, sold at Rs240-250 per kg, B-grade at Rs175-185 per kg, sold at Rs210-220 per kg, and C-grade at Rs160-170 per kg, sold at sold at Rs180-200 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade further declined by Rs40 per kg, fixed at Rs73-80 per kg, sold at Rs100-12 per kg, B-grade at Rs65-70 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs56–61 per kg, B&C sold at Rs60-70 per kg.

The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs230-240 per kg, sold at Rs280-320 per kg, and garlic Chinese increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs300-310 sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs305-320 per kg sold upto Rs400 per kg.

Cucumber Farm further reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg and cucumber local price was not fixed sold at Rs150-180 per kg.

Brinjal price gained by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg.

Biter gourd was further increased by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs100-75 per kg, sold at Rs140 per kg.

Both Spinach farm and local reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, and local fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Both Zucchini Farm and long gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, and Rs30-32 per kg, respectively, both sold at Rs50-70 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs65-70 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Pumpkin was further increased by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs55-58 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg, pumpkin long was sold at Rs160-200 per kg.

Sweet pumpkin was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs38-40 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg.

Arum was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs200-250 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade declined by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs200per kg, B-grade reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs60-63 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg.

Capsicum price gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs75-78 per kg, sold at Rs100-120per kg.

Price of cauliflower was unchanged at Rs35-37 per kg, sold at Rs50-60 per kg, cabbage reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, sold Rs50-60 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was reduced at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, carrot local reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs40-42 per kg, sold at Rs30-45 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold Rs60-80 per kg.

Beetroot was sold at Rs200 per kg.

Coriander was sold at Rs20-30 per bundle.

Green beans price was not fixed but sold at Rs300-400 per kg

Mongary was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Radish price was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs28-30 per kg, sold at Rs20-40 per kg.

Pea price was further reduced by Rs25 per kg, Rsfixed at Rs75-78 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs50-235 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs100-180 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250-350 per kg.

The price of Banana Special gained by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs140-145 per dozen, sold at Rs180 per dozen, A-category, fixed at Rs90-95 per dozen, sold at Rs140-150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs65-68 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs55-58 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen.

Dates Irani fixed at Rs325-340 per kg, sold at Rs600 to 1000 per kg.

Grape fruit was increased by Rs2 per piece, fixed at Rs20-22 per piece, sold Rs25-30 per piece.

Grapes Gola fixed at Rs250-260 per kg, not sold, Grapes Tofi gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs250-260 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

Guava was fixed at Rs65-68 per kg, sold at Rs80-120 per kg.

Pomegranate Kandhari increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs215-225 per kg, sold at Rs250-500 per kg, pomegranate bedana was increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs510-530 per kg, sold at Rs700-800 per kg pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs345-360 per kg, sold at Rs400-450 per kg.

Papaya was unchanged at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs250-350 per kg.

Musami price was fixed at Rs73-115 per dozen, sold at Rs140-180 per dozen.

Fruiter was fixed at Rs84-120 per dozen, sold at Rs200-300 per dozen.