PPP stages protest against Indian PM

NOWSHERA: The workers of Pakistan People’s Party on Sunday staged a protest against the Indian government and people for unleashing a tirade against the PPP chairman.

“Indian is a butcher in true sense as he was involved in the massacre of Muslims in India and Kashmir,” Saeedullah, the PPP district general secretary and others said while addressing the protestors here.

They said that PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had exposed the true face of India, which perturbed the people and government of the neighbouring country.

The world was informed of the atrocities and barbarism being committed against the Muslims in India and occupied Kashmir.

They alleged that ex-premier Imran Khan Niazi had offered tea to the anti-Pakistan agents and aggressors of the motherland but the PPP would not be cowed down with rhetoric, challenging the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do whatever he wanted.