Guns with thermal goggles used in attacks on police

PESHAWAR: Latest sniper guns with night vision thermal goggles are being used by the militants to target cops in police stations and posts in different districts of the province for the last few weeks, a source said.

As many as 116 policemen were martyred in different kinds of attacks while over 110 others were injured in KP during the current year.

The latest attack was carried out on a far-flung police station in Lakki Marwat in which four policemen were martyred and as many were injured.

Apart from automatic weapons, hand grenades have been used in attacks on police in different districts for the last many months.

“For quite some time the militants have been targeting police in their posts and police stations with night vision thermal guns, the latest weapons being used by the attackers,” a source told The News. The source said the snipers can detect and target cops in their posts with the same equipment from a longer range. Senior police officials said they were taking precautionary measures to protect the cops and go after aggressively against the attackers.

“We are equipping our police with all possible cutting edge technology. Besides, the posts are being further strengthened with ammunition and manpower and that is why many attacks were bravely repulsed by the cops,” said Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari.

According to the record of the Central Police Office, as many as 170 terrorists have been killed and 784 arrested so far in 2022. As many as 90 of the arrested terrorists were those who were carrying head money.

The officials said they have taken measures to deploy more policemen and provide more ammunition to the posts in remote areas.

“We are inspecting our posts and police stations regularly to take measures for protection of the cops and the buildings so they can better repulse the attacks on the people and improve law and order,” said District Police Officer Tank Waqar Ahmad.

The law and order situation has taken an ugly turn for the last many weeks with an increase in attacks on police and threats to high profile individuals and politicians in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An official said police have been alerted across the province after accelerated attacks on the force in different districts during the last few weeks. The officers concerned have been tasked with strengthening all the posts in their area that are vulnerable.

They were also directed to make sure all the cops wear bullet proof jackets and remain alert while performing their duty as well as coming to office and going back home.

The police force has been under attack in southern districts, Peshawar and Mardan region for the last many months now.

As per the official figures, 118 terrorist incidents were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from mid-August till last week of November. In these attacks 26 policemen, 12 personnel of other law enforcement agencies and 17 civilians were martyred. The attacks further accelerated since the start of December.