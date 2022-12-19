Man dies as truck plunges into ravine

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and another sustained serious injuries when a mini-truck plunged into a ravine in Sathangalli area of the district on

Sunday.

The truck carrying poles and other equipment of cellular company’s tower was on its way to Sathangalli from Battal when its driver lost control over the steering as a result of which it skidded off the road and plunged into a ravine.

The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the nearby hospital where doctors declared Muhammad Siddique dead. Another injured identified as Muhammad Altaf was referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad where his condition was stated to be critical.