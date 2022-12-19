Awareness must to minimise losses to harsh weather

Rawalpindi : The number of patients contracting respiratory tract infections has been on a continuous rise in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and their outskirts not only because of prolonged cold and dry spells but also because the majority of people do not know what health hazards, the harsh weather can cause and how people can safeguard them from seasonal infections.

Nearly 40 to 50 per cent of the total patients being presented at public and private healthcare facilities in the region are with seasonal infections like chest infections, flu, sore throat, or cold. The incidences of common cold, flu, chest infections, bronchitis, and pneumonia are much higher among elderly people, children, and chronic patients. According to health experts, children, infants, and chronic patients may suffer from serious complications of seasonal ailments if they do not opt for in-time management of the infection.

It is time for the high-risk population to take extra care to avoid losses, the harsh weather can cause. Most of the patients being reported with seasonal ailments and their complications are elderly, aged over 60 years, children, diabetics, and those who are immunocompromised, living with weaker immunity whether because of some congenital or primary disorder or secondary disorder, the disorder they got later in life due to some disease or infection like HIV/AIDS.

According to health experts, the most important thing to avoid seasonal ailments is following proper preventive measures. People should avoid going to dusty areas in the existing weather conditions and those who have any sort of allergy or asthmatic problems should use masks. The dust and toxic chemicals in the air may cause inflammation in the lungs. Common colds and flu (influenza) are very common infections of the upper respiratory tract (nose, throat, ears, and sinuses). Over 200 different viruses can cause a cold which is self-limiting. There is no cure for the cold or the flu however you can treat your symptoms only to feel better while your body fights off the virus.

Experts say that people must be aware of the fact that sometimes complications such as ear and sinus infections in case of colds and pneumonia in case of flu may occur that may be life-threatening. Both chronic patients and healthy people should start drinking green tea or warm water with lemon and honey. A patient with a cold or flu should not take antibiotics as they do not work against viruses. However, in case of complications of cold and flu, these may be taken on the advice of a qualified doctor.

Experts say that aged persons and children should avoid going outside homes in extreme weather conditions, in mornings and evenings as it may cause wetting of clothes which is one of the major causes of hypothermia and should be avoided. In hypothermia, body temperature falls rapidly to as low as 35-degree centigrade. Hypothermia affecting all systems of the body leads to unconsciousness and drowsiness that may result in coma or even death if left untreated.

Experts say that people including security guards who have to spend more time outside homes or offices at night should keep themselves in the shelter as prolonged stay and sudden exposure to cold may cause multiple muscular pains.