French team informed about initiatives taken to improve water supply mechanism

Islamabad : A team of French consultants visited various sites including control room of Automation System that provides latest information about water supply system in Islamabad through a mobile phone application.

According to the details, the French team appreciated the efforts being made by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to improve water supply mechanism in line with international practices.

The team members reviewed the kind of work being carried out at water supply facilities and got information about the challenges hindering smooth supply of water to the residents.

The CDA officials informed that all water supply facilities, including tubewells, have been shifted to modern automation system, which can be monitored through a mobile phone application.

They also informed that a budget of Rs. 50 million has also been sanctioned this year for the Water Supply Wing to buy modern machinery, repair and get spare parts, obtain unused water recycling systems and other facilities. There is also a plan to install modern flow meters in water installations so that the residents never face water shortage.

An official said “We have added eight vehicles to the water tankers' fleet after necessary repair and maintenance work to improve water supply in the city. A project costing Rs. 30 million is also under way to shift all water installations to modern solar systems.”

“The French team got impressed by the efforts of the civic agency and hoped that fresh initiatives would certainly help improve water supply mechanism according to the modern trends,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the civic agency has sought technical assistance from the team of French consultants who have vast experience in dealing with the issues related to water supply mechanism. The French government is also facing similar issues and has set up a crisis team to tackle a historic drought that has left more than 100 municipalities short of drinking water.