Irritating vendors and service providers

Rawalpindi : Noise-related nuisance created by the street vendors and service providers barging into residential colonies along with blaring loudspeakers announcing their products and services has started getting on the nerves of city residents.

“Residents mainly old age citizens, newborn babies, patients getting treatment in homes, people suffering from heart and lung diseases are unable to have comfortable moments in their own houses due to noise being produced by these street vendors,” says Konain Zahra from Dhoke Hafiz.

“Ranging from vegetable sellers to cloth merchants, scrap collectors to beggars, all have started using this common technique to lure the masses through a public address system. The use of loudspeakers puts psychiatric pressure on people,” says Beenish Fatima from Railway Colony. “With the easy availability of compact batteries and low-cost sound systems, every second hawker in street uses one of his own equipment. In my locality Fazal Town beggars repeatedly start playing insanely loud audio recordings by 9 a.m. in the morning which adds to the increased noise pollution in the residential area known for its tranquility,” says Areeka Batool.

“The irritating loud noise, emanating from the loudspeakers of street vendors, starts shaking the ambient environment of our residential colony exactly from 10 a.m. in the morning. The autos, already having hoarse engine voices, burst into the residential colony hanging the loudspeakers atop the vehicles to sell their goods,” says Anmol Zainab from Gulzar-e-Quaid. “The street vendors regardless of the effect of their loudspeakers on the residents are freely moving into streets to sell their goods one after another with just 15 to 20 minutes of a gap,” complains Afia Naqvi from Mangral Town.

“We can’t answer a phone call at home as after every 10 minutes a vegetable vendor, fruit seller, or a beggar in the street is yelling at top of his voice into the loudspeaker. We have lodged a complaint with the city authorities, but to no avail,” says Rakhshay Ali from Dhoke Raja Muhammad Khan. “We have a market in our Faisal Colony and when needed, we go to the nearby store or shop to buy things we require the most. What is the need to have these street vendors in our colony,” says Shehr Bano.

“City authorities never come to the rescue of the residents. They do not have the ability to act against the nuisance of making auto trolleys. Perhaps, they lack the proper awareness about noise pollution and its ramifications on human health,” says Dr. Rizwan Haider from Shah Khalid Colony. “The elevated levels or long-term exposure to noise pollution can lead to symptoms and conditions affecting human health. This mainly affects the respiratory and inflammatory systems thereby leading to more diseases that are serious. People with lung or heart conditions may be more susceptible to the effects of air pollution,” adds Dr. Rizwan.