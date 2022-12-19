Three-day property exhibition concludes

Islamabad : The three-day Second Pakistan International Property Exhibition and Convention concluded here on Sunday at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre on a high note.

During the event organised by the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry in partnership with the Jang Media Group, real estate builders and developers from across the country and abroad showcased their products and services. Their representatives highlighted their ongoing and future projects and offered attractive packages to suit the needs and pockets of the visitors, mostly salaried people.

The organisers insisted that the event was a huge success as it catered for both the real estate and construction sectors as well as investors and home buyers.

They said the exhibition would be held in other cities as well. Fahad Barlas, a founding member of the PAEI, said the event served its objective by connecting buyers with real estate sellers and developers and helped further the cause of real estate development and investment in the country.

He said the event had a record visitor turnout with the stallholders reporting good business. All through the event, people from within Islamabad and Rawalpindi and parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showed up in large numbers to look out for options to own houses and invest in the real estate sector. The PAEI member said the event, which highlighted the significance of real estate and construction sectors for the country’s economic growth as well as their issues, would happen in the country's other regions as well.

The stallholders said they received an overwhelming response from visitors regarding their projects. They appreciated the event saying it offered vast information regarding real estate and construction sectors, especially about investment options, under one roof.

The visitors, mostly families, said they consulted stallholders on real estate investment, development and building, and got really valuable information and guidance. Popular singers and music bands performed at the event enthralling visitors.