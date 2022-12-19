Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE:Cold and dry weather was witnessed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold in northern areas and north Balochistan. Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -10°C while in Lahore, it was 7.3°C and maximum was 22.5°C.