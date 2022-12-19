280 arrested for violating Kite Flying Act

LAHORE:Lahore police arrested 280 persons for violating Kite Flying Act during the current month. Police also recovered 2,329 kites and 273 string spools from the accused. Around 6,588 persons were arrested for violation of Kite Flying Act this year. More than 64,000 kites and 8,914 string spools were recovered from the accused. CCPO directed the police to make announcements to refrain people from flying kites. Citizens should never let their rooftops be used for the bloody activity of kite flying, he added.

116 arrested: City Division police arrested 116 persons on charges of various crimes, including illicit arms, gambling, kite flying and tenancy act. During the crackdown, City Division police arrested 54 absconders, 13 drug dealers, 5 illicit arms carriers, 12 persons for violating the Kite Flying and Tenancy Act, 5 for selling gutka, 11 for violating government orders and 16 for gambling and running brothels.