Relief goods distributed among flood affectees

LAHORE:The first day of Annual Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) Scientific Symposium started with the visit of the FJMC Alumni Association of North America (FJMCAANA), with Fatima Jinnah Medical University Faculty to FJMU Kashani Village (FJ VILLAGE) established as a flood relief and rehabilitation project in District Rajanpur in collaboration with Customs Healthcare Society.

FJMU VC Prof Khalid Masud Gondal led the team of senior faculty members including Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Shamsa Humayun, Dean Undergraduate Professor Muniza Qayyum, Professor of Gynaecology, Dean Nursing Prof Zohra Khanum, Director QEC/Chairperson Medicine Prof Bilquis Shabbir, and Prof of Surgery Prof Imran Aslam along with team of enthusiastic young doctors Dr Awais, Dr Usman, Dr Salman and Dr Abdullah.

The FJMCAANA was represented by President Dr Fizza Rafiq, Dr Zahid, Dr Fauzia Rana, Dr Fauzia Anwer, Dr Waseema, Dr Samina Taufeeq and Dr Fayyaz Ahmed Ranjha visited as special guests.

The delegates were received by Dr Asif Mahmood Jah, and Secretary Custom Healthcare Society Dr Yumna Asif, who had played a pivotal role in relief and rehabilitation of the village and construction of houses. In FJ Kashani village so far more than 80 houses, a community centre and dispensary have been constructed with the generous support of FJMU and FJCAANA.

The delegates also distributed warm clothing and blankets among the residents. The community has been offered medical cover by the team as well. The inhabitants highly appreciated the contribution of FJMU and FJMC Alumni from Canada and North America. They requested similar support in future for construction of more houses and other facilities. The delegates accepted their request and promised that FJMU Faculty/Alumni (FJMCAANA) in collaboration with Custom Healthcare Society will continue their support as long term rehabilitation process.