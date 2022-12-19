Girls strike new note at ancient German boys’ choir school!

Regensburg, Germany: For over a millennium, Germany´s imposing Regensburg Cathedral has swelled with the sound of choirboys singing Mass. But this Christmas, for the first time, girls´ voices are ringing out too.

It has been an unusual few months for the Regensburg cathedral school in Bavaria, home to the world-renowned Domspatzen boys´ choir. In September, the school broke with 1,000 years of tradition and opened its doors to girls, setting up a separate girls´ choir.

After weeks of rehearsing traditional Christmas songs, the girls gave their first performance on the fourth Sunday of Advent. Wearing sweaters and gloves against the winter chill, the girls were greeted with warm applause when they made their debut in front a packed cathedral.