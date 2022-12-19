Memorial as Irish peacekeeper killed in Lebanon flown home

Beirut: United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon took part in a memorial service Sunday as the body of their slain Irish comrade was repatriated, days after being shot dead in an attack.

Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three others were wounded Wednesday after the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) convoy came under fire near the village of Al-Aqbiya in the south of the Mediterranean country.

“Sean Rooney made the hardest sacrifice a soldier can do: giving his life while serving lasting peace in Lebanon,” UNIFIL commander Major General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz said. UNIFIL has demanded a “speedy” investigation into the attack, the motivations of which remain unclear.

Dozens of peacekeepers wearing blue berets as well as Lebanese soldiers paid respects as Rooney´s coffin -- draped in both Irish and UN flags -- was carried onto a plane by comrades in the capital Beirut.