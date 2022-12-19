Blinken urges Peru leader to pursue reforms, reconciliation

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken to Peru´s embattled president Dina Boluarte, urging her to pursue reforms and “focus on reconciliation” as violent protests roil her new government, the State Department said Sunday.

“Secretary Blinken encouraged Peru´s institutions and civil authorities to redouble their efforts to make needed reforms and safeguard democratic stability,” department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, which noted the two leaders spoke on Friday.

“The United States looks forward to working closely with President Boluarte on shared goals and values,” it said, adding that Blinken stressed the need for all Peruvian actors “to engage in constructive dialogue to ease political divisions and focus on reconciliation.”