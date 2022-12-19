Pope says signed resignation letter should health fail

Vatican City: Pope Francis revealed for the first time in an interview Sunday that he had signed a resignation letter nearly a decade ago should poor health prevent him from carrying out his duties.

Francis -- who turned 86 on Saturday -- has said in the past that he would step down from the papacy should health problems keep him from his duties. In Spanish newspaper ABC, the pontiff said he signed his resignation letter and handed it over to the Vatican´s secretary of state, Tarcisio Bertone, before that cardinal´s retirement in 2013. “I signed the resignation and I told him, ´In case of medical impediment or whatever, here´s my resignation. You have it´,” the pope said.