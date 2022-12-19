Iraqi conservators strive to preserve ancient manuscripts

Baghdad: In an annex of Iraq´s national museum, a conservator pores over a 17th-century manuscript, carrying out delicate restoration work as part of efforts to preserve and digitise 47,000 precious texts.

“Some manuscripts date back almost 1,000 years,” said Ahmed al-Alyawi, who heads the House of Manuscripts body. “There are writings in Arabic, Persian, Turkish, Hebrew and Kurdish,” he added, noting the texts´ “immense cultural diversity”.

In a country that bears the scars of decades of conflict and has seen antiquities and cultural heritage regularly plundered, the House of Manuscripts´ collection has managed to survive. It was safely stashed away in the Baghdad suburbs, while the national museum was ransacked in the turmoil following the 2003 US-led invasion. Employees and residents prevented subsequent looting attempts at the “underground shelter” where it was stored, Alyawi said.

The collection, now ensconced in the national museum in the capital Baghdad, includes books, parchments and calligraphy boards, some of them damaged by humidity, pests and centuries of use.

Some manuscripts date from the early Abbasid era, while some seventh-century calligraphy boards in Kufic script were written on parchment “even before the manufacture of paper”, Alyawi said.

A conservator wearing a white lab coat brushed dust from a gnarled board, as a colleague cut fine paper to repair a 17th-century Persian text dedicated to the Shiite religious commemoration of Ashura.

Each intervention must “preserve the old appearance” of a work, said Tayba Ahmed, 30, who has been doing restoration for three years. But it also must reduce any damage to the work “so that it can live longer”, she added. A text “may not have a cover, the pages might be detached, you may have to sew and make a leather cover”, she said.