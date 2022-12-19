Tunisia in uncertainty after poll snub

Tunis: Tunisia plunged into political uncertainty Sunday after voters overwhelming snubbed elections for a neutered parliament, as the main opposition alliance called on President Kais Saied to “leave immediately”.

The move comes as Saied´s government negotiates a nearly $2-billion package from the International Monetary Fund to bail out the North African country´s crippled public finances. The electoral board said 8.8 percent of the nine-million-strong electorate had turned out for Saturday´s polls, the culmination of a power grab by Saied in the only democracy to have emerged from the Arab Spring uprisings.

Ahmed Nejib Chebbi, president of the National Salvation Front alliance, said Saied had “lost all legal legitimacy”. An abstention rate of more than 91 percent “shows that very, very few Tunisians support Kais Saied´s approach”, Chebbi told AFP. He said the result showed “great popular disavowal” of the process that began when Saied, elected in 2019, seized executive powers last year.

The president in July 2021 sacked the government, froze parliament and surrounded it with military vehicles, following months of political deadlock and economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.