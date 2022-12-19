Bernard Arnault, emperor of luxury and world’s top fortune

Paris: Bernard Arnault -- who with his family now tops the wealth of Elon Musk -- gradually built LVMH into a global luxury empire by buying up iconic brands, sealing his reputation as a formidable and insatiable businessman.

With $184 billion on Thursday, the 73-year-old Frenchman and his family moved to the top of Forbes´ billionaire list, knocking the Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter boss off the top spot. LVMH -- the world´s leading luxury group -- boasts more than 75 brands, acquired over time.

They include some of the most recognisable names in fashion and prestige goods, from Louis Vuitton and Kenzo to Moet Hennessy and Tiffany. “An essential quality in our family is patience,” Arnault acknowledged in a 2012 TV profile of him.

A decade later -- by which time LVMH´s annual sales had more than doubled to over 64 billion euros ($68 billion) -- he told France´s Radio Classique: “We can continue to progress -- but let´s be patient.

“No rush,” he said. The businessman has also invested in the French media, a move he described during a Senate hearing in January 2022 as “more on the patronage side”. During a hearing in the French Senate earlier this year Arnault said he had intervened to stop LVMH advertising in the Liberation newspaper, after it irked him with a front-page article.

Arnault was born in the northern French city of Roubaix on March 5, 1949 and joined his father´s public works building company at the age of 22. He had just left the elite Ecole Polytechnique and convinced his father to transform the construction business into real-estate development instead.

In 1981, after socialist Francois Mitterrand was elected president, Arnault left France for the United States. On his return three years later, he bought the debt-ridden textiles company Boussac, prevailing against several serious competitors with a promise to save jobs.

However, he embarked on a drastic reorganisation of the firm, only retaining some of its businesses, including the fashion house Christian Dior. By then, Arnault was 35 years old. “My father was surprised when I went to see him saying: ´We´re going to redirect the family group and try to invest in something more promising, Christian Dior´,” the businessman recalled recently on Radio Classique.

It would be the foundation stone for his luxury empire. LVMH was born out of the merger in 1987 of trunk-maker Louis Vuitton and the wines and spirits group Moet Hennessy.