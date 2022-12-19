Spielberg regrets ‘Jaws’ impact on shark population

London: Film-maker Steven Spielberg has said he truly regrets the “decimation of the shark population” following the success of his 1975 film “Jaws”.

Spielberg´s Oscar-winning thriller told the story of a man-eating great white shark that attacked a US seaside town, prompting a rise in sports fishing across America. “I truly and to this day regret the decimation of the shark population because of the book and the film. I really, truly regret that,” Spielberg, 75, told BBC Radio´s Desert Island Discs programme. According to a study in Nature last year, the world´s population of oceanic sharks has fallen by 71 percent since the 1970s due to overfishing.