Los Angeles: Hollywood Cat is no longer. The Los Angeles area´s most famous mountain lion, an aged wild male feline sighted around the city´s Griffith Park, was euthanised, wildlife officials said on Sunday.

For years, it was known to prowl around the hillside “Hollywood” sign visible around much of Los Angeles, a fitting setting for a celebrity cat. It earned the nickname Hollywood Cat, but the mountain lion -- estimated to be around 11 years old -- is officially called P-22.