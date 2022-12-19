Migratory birds under threat

Poyang, China: Spooked by a historic drought, local authorities in China have renewed controversial plans to dam the country´s biggest freshwater lake.

But environmentalists warn damming Poyang Lake, a winter stopover for over half a million birds, would threaten the fragile ecosystem and the endangered birds and other wildlife it supports. China is currently chairing UN biodiversity talks in Montreal, billed as the “last best chance” to save the planet´s species and their habitats from irreversible human destruction.