Nauman optimistic of Pakistan’s victory chances

KARACHI: Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali believes that his team was in with a chance of recording a consolation win in the third and final Test against England despite conceding a 50-run deficit in the first innings here at the National Stadium on Sunday.

Nauman who was the pick of the Pakistani bowlers with 4-126 said that Pakistan, who are 0-2 down in the three-Test series, can win this match by giving England a victory target of 200-250 runs.

"We still have a good chance because they have to play the fourth innings," he told reporters at the end of the second day of the Test.

"If we give them a 200-250 target then we have a good chance because there will be turn and low bounce in the coming days,” he added.

Pakistan bowled out England for 354 after posting 304 in the first innings. The hosts were 21-0 at stumps on Sunday.

"I said to one of my mates I´d like to get two before I got here, so it feels very nice to go one better," said Brook, who played for Pakistan Super League winners Lahore this year.

"Ben (Foakes) didn't look like he was going to get out. We just knocked it around for as long as we could.

We were just trying to build a partnership." — with inputs from agencies.