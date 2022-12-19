Australia down SA in first Test inside two days

BRISBANE: Australia captain Pat Cummins spearheaded a pace barrage that tore through South Africa before his side chased down a target of 34 runs Sunday to claim a six-wicket win inside two days on a hostile Gabba pitch.

After finishing their first innings 66 runs in front midway through the first session Sunday, Australia dismissed the visitors for just 99 despite a fighting 36 not out from Khaya Zondo.

But the Australians then lost four cheap wickets in the chase as paceman Kagiso Rabada ran amok, with Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith and Travis Head all falling to catches behind the wicket.

However, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green – aided by 15 extras – guided Australia home to give them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series on a day when 19 wickets fell.

"Tricky wicket. I thought the way Head and Smith batted (in the first innings) got us to this winning position," said Australia captain Pat Cummins.

Man of the match Head added: "Very difficult wicket, plenty for the bowlers. We saw that the whole game. Nice to be able to contribute and get a win."

Despite the victory, Australian selectors will be concerned with Warner’s form after yet another failure.

Warner is due to play his 100th Test in Melbourne on Boxing Day without scoring a century in almost three years, as calls for him to be dropped grow louder.

The two teams went into the series both boasting high-quality bowling attacks, but Australia’s batting always looked stronger.

And on a green Gabba wicket, South Africa’s frailties at the top of the order were brutally exposed.

"Another 60 runs and we would have been in the game. Pretty spicy wicket, bowlers were licking their lips," said South Africa skipper Dean Elgar.

"I don’t think we could prepare any better. Conditions weren’t in favour for the batters."

South Africa slumped to 27-4 in the first innings and 5-3 in the second, positions from which they never recovered.

While the Australians also struggled at times, Head’s superb 92 from 96 balls proved the difference between the two teams.

Australia started the day at 145-7 and South Africa did well to restrict them to 218, a lead of 66.

But the South African batsmen never looked up to the task of setting Australia a competitive total after slumping to 3-2 at lunch.

Score Board

Australia won the toss

South Africa 1st innings 152

Australia 1st innings 218

South Africa 2nd innings

Erwee c Green b Cummins 3

Elgar lbw Cummins 2

van der Dussen b Starc 0

Bavuma lbw Lyon 29

Zondo not out 36

Verreynne c Smith b Boland 0

Jansen b Boland 0

Maharaj c Carey b Starc 16

Rabada c Carey b Cummins 3

Nortje c Green b Cummins 0

Ngidi c Warner b Cummins 9

Total: 37.4 overs 99

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-3, 3-5, 4-47, 5-48, 6-48, 7-64, 8-69, 9-69, 10-99

Bowling: Starc 11-3-26-2, Cummins 12.4-3-42-5 (1nb), Boland 8-2-14-2, Lyon 6-0-17-1

Australia 2nd Innings

Khawaja c Maharaj b Rabada 2

Warner c Erwee b Rabada 3

Labuschagne not out 5

Smith c Verreynne b Rabada 6

Head c Verreynne b Rabada 0

Extras: (b4, w15) 19

Total: 7.5 overs 35

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Khawaja), 2-9 (Warner), 3-19 (Smith), 4-24 (Head)

Bowling: Rabada 4-1-13-4 (5w), Nortje 3.5-0-18-0 (10w)

Result: Australia win by six wickets

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Rod Tucker