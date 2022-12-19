Meeting of police’s Welfare Fund Board held

The 21st meeting of the Sindh Police Benevolent/Welfare Fund Board was held at the Central Police Office Karachi with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon in chair.

AIG Welfare Sindh Faisal Abdullah Chachhar informed the meeting about the revised rates of investment and rate of return. The meeting was told that under the revolving fund, payments of Rs347.7 million had been made by police ranges and units during the current financial year in the form of immediate relief, marriage grant, retirement grant and medical financial assistance. The meeting was also apprised of the details of monthly payments to the pensioner and non-pensioner widows of the police.