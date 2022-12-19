Upcoming health project aims to treat one million patients every year

The groundbreaking of a state-of-the-art medical healthcare facility aimed at providing world-standard treatment services to up to one million deserving patients every year was performed in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood.

The non-profit Imamia Medics International (IMI), in partnership with the Baqir Health and Educational Welfare Trust (BET) and the Zaidi Abid Foundation, USA, aims to build the University Medical Complex (UMC) in seven years as a modern tertiary-care teaching hospital that would provide specialised healthcare services in different fields of medicine.

The 500-bed healthcare facility will provide free-of-charge modern treatment and hospitalisation services to 200,000 patients from the deprived communities every year. Advanced treatment facilities will be extended to another 800,000 patients from middle- and lower-income groups at highly subsidised rates.

The IMI and its partners require $33 million (approximately Rs7.5 billion) for the completion of the project, while donations of Rs1 billion are immediately needed to start the construction of the UMC.

Speaking as the guest of honour at the groundbreaking, religious scholar Allama Syed Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi said that the construction of the UMC is fully in line with the fundamental teachings of Islam that stand for providing quality healthcare services to every suffering patient without any discrimination.

He urged Muslim philanthropists all over the world to come forward and generously donate for ensuring the timely completion of the modern healthcare facility in the city. He said that Islam always emphasises on helping the suffering and ailing humanity on an emergency basis, so the affluent people in society should actively take part in this noble cause. He also announced a donation of Rs500,000 for the project.

Dr Hussain Mehdi of BET told the audience that the UMC would be the embodiment of the cherished dream of like-minded senior healthcare professionals in Pakistan and abroad who wanted to serve a large number of patients in their native land who could not afford the best treatment services.

He expressed gratitude to the well-wishers, donors and philanthropists who had been constantly supporting the proposal of the UMC, bringing it to the stage where the actual execution of the project had started.

Dr Mehdi said that every concerned Pakistani who wanted to see easy availability of modern healthcare facilities all over the country for all the communities without any discrimination should fully own and support the UMC.

Dr Dilbar Saeed of the IMI told the audience that the site of Gulistan-e-Jauhar had been selected for the UMC, as this neighbourhood was going to become the centre of the city keeping in view the rapid expansion of Karachi, so a modern healthcare facility built in this area would be easily accessible by a large number of patients.

He said the UMC would operate round-the-clock, with emergency treatment facilities for both adult and child patients, while the healthcare facility would also give specialised care to cancer patients.

Dr Saeed said that a specialised service of the new facility would relate to the health of women and girls that was generally ignored in Pakistan, especially in the rural areas. He informed the audience that the UMC would serve as a role model of modern treatment services to be easily replicated in any part of Pakistan by other charities working in the field of medicine.

He said the IMI in line with its extensive charitable work continuing in Pakistan for the past 30 years had recently treated thousands of patients in the flood-hit parts of the country without any discrimination.

He also said that the UMC as well would provide all the essential basic and specialised healthcare services to patients without any discrimination. Pakistan’s Ambassador-at-large on Investment Syed Zeeshan Shah appreciated the construction of the UMC in Karachi, hoping that the specialised medical facility would transform healthcare services in Pakistan. He announced a donation of Rs5 million for the project.

Dr Shabih Zaidi, chancellor of the Sadiq International Virtual University, UK, appreciated that the UMC would go a long way in serving millions of patients from the underdeveloped parts of Pakistan.

Noted religious scholar Allama Razi Jaffer Naqvi said that the brains behind the UMC project were the true and committed followers of Islam, adding that they had embarked upon the mission of serving the ailing humanity without any discrimination. He announced a donation of Rs500,000 for the project.