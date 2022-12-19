Amir Saleem elected KBA president

Amir Saleem and Waqar Alam Abbasi have been elected as the president and general secretary respectively of the Karachi Bar Association (KBA) in the 2023 annual elections of the bar held on Saturday.

Around 4,500 lawyers exercised their right to elect a 17-member body of the KBA comprising six office-bearers and 11 members of the managing committee. Saleem bagged 2,505 votes to become the bar president while Abbasi was elected the general secretary after securing 2,767 votes, according to official results issued by District and Sessions Judge (South) Munawar Ali Lodhi, who acted as the chief election commissioner.

Mumtaz Ali Mehdi was elected vice president of the bar with 1,415 votes, Sabeeh Mahmood joint secretary with 1,628 votes and Muhammad Hashim Thebo as treasurer with 1,568 votes. Asif Waheed Korejo secured 1,602 votes to become librarian.

The 11-member managing committee included Abdul Rasheed Dars (1,638 votes), Saba Soomro (1,632 votes), Bahzad Akbar (1,600 votes), Abid Ali Jatoi (1,549 votes), Abdul Qayoom Qureshi (1,472 votes), Tahir Hussain (1,458 votes), Muhammad Bilal Siyal (1,443 votes), Saima Khan (1,438 votes), Faheem Ali Mangi (1,412 votes), Samina (1,357 votes) and Abbas Saleem Khan (1,300 votes).

Malir bar elections

Rao Zahid Ali and Abdul Hafeez Baloch were elected as the president and general secretary respectively of the Malir Bar Association.

Sardar Khan Siyal was elected the vice president, Shaukat Ali Banbhro joint secretary, Zahid Ali Unar treasurer and Ansa Benzair Awan librarian. The managing committee of the bar association includes Waseem Ahmed Shaikh, Abdul Khalique Bhutto, Ali Gul Khoso, Alhaj Hassan Haidry, Mansoor Ali Memon, Abdullah Tunio and Fayaz Hussain Kanasiro.