Man registers case against third wife for ‘robbing him of millions of rupees’

A man has registered a case against his third wife at the Malir City police station accusing her of depriving him of millions of rupees after a few days of marriage.

Police said the woman and her father duped the complainant, 46-year-old Bashir Ahmed, robbing him of millions of rupees. The complainant claimed that his third wife, a resident of Malir City area, robbed the house and fled. In a video uploaded on social media, he said he had contracted his third marriage with a woman, Ayesha, two months ago and after a few days, she ran away from his house after stealing gold and cash worth millions of rupees.

According to the statement to the police, the complainant, Ahmed, son of Abdul Shakoor, was a resident of Mohabbat Nagar in Malir City and ran a shop in the area. He stated that a man, James George, worked as his employee who wanted him to marry his 20-year-old daughter, Aliza George.

Ahmed said he told James that he would marry his daughter if she embraced Islam. The girl and her father agreed on the condition, after which the girl’s name was changed to Ayesha. The victim said that he spent millions of rupees on marriage, but this new chapter of his life did not prove long-lasting as his new wife escaped with her father after robbing the house a few days after their marriage. Police have registered a case against Bashir's absconding wife and her father and launched a search for them.