Educated youth are country’s asset, governor tells JSMU convocation

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said on Sunday that educated youth are an asset for society and the country, while they also guarantee a bright future for Pakistan.

“Graduates can play an important role in the prosperity of Pakistan,” he said while speaking at the fourth convocation of the Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU). Minister for Universities & Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo, JSMU Vice Chancellor Prof Amjad Siraj Memon and the university’s faculty members were also present on the occasion.

The Sindh governor said that JSMU had made significant progress in a short period of time, while the addition of new fields in the university would provide better and modern education opportunities to the students.

Tessori said: “Today is a day of joy and pride for all the students as well as their parents because the convocation is the fruit of the hard work of the students and the reward of the sacrifices of the parents.”

The governor said that we should make our children doctors and engineers as well as good human beings. He said that he was trying hard to add new universities in Karachi, while an official mobile app was being made for the youth so that something could be done at official level for their employment.

Tech revolution

Separately, Tessori said that the development of technology is happening very fast all over the world, so it is necessary to learn it and work on it in the current times, otherwise we will be left behind in this revolutionary era.

He expressed these views while addressing a function at the Governor House regarding the future of Pakistan in information technology. JDC Chairman Zafar Abbas, Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman and a large number of people from the IT Department participated in the event.

The governor said that the revolution going on in the world at the moment is known as Technological Revolution, so we have to be a part of it because every month a new technology is introduced in some industry.

Artificial intelligence, blockchain technology and Internet of Things are making everyday things smart, he observed, and said that marketing is no longer marketing on billboards but it is now on digital and social media.

Tessori said that in the rapidly changing world it is very important to equip oneself with modern weapons, and there is no greater weapon than knowledge, so it is essential to acquire modern knowledge to face this era.

He said that his aim is to equip the youth with modern knowledge for the bright future of Pakistan, so we can include Pakistan and its people on the list of modern countries of the world.