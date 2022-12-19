11-year-old boy strangled to death while playing with younger sister

A minor boy was strangled to death while playing with his sibling at his house on Sunday. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon at house in Gulshan-e-Hadeed Phase II within the jurisdiction of the Steel Town police station.

District Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Bahadur said that as the Steel Town police received the information, they rushed to the house where they found 11-year-old Muhammad Haris lying dead. His body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy.

During the investigation, Haris’s father Muhammad Bux told police that he worked as a driver for a lawyer and his wife was employed at a beauty parlour. Their marriage was arranged some years ago by known philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Bux said that as per their daily routine, they left their house for work and his wife locked the door from outside when Haris and their five-year-old daughter were inside. When the children’s mother returned from work in the afternoon, she found Haris’s body lying on the floor. The girl told her mother that they were playing when Haris ‘slept’ after a belt entangled his neck.

SSP Bahadur said that apparently, the death was accidental because the boy died after the belt around his neck got tight. The officer, however, added that it was too early to confirm the exact cause of the death and police were investigating the case from different angles.