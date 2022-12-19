Governor gives 48 hours to SHOs for decisive action against muggers

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has given a 48-hour deadline to the station house officers (SHOs) of police posted in the province to ensure that no more innocent citizens lost their live in their jurisdiction during mugging bids.

The governor stated this in a video message on Sunday he recorded after he went to the residence of NED student Bilal Naseer who was recently killed for offering resistance during an armed snatching. He said the SHOs and deputy superintendents of police should immediately start patrolling in their areas to ensure that no such sorrowful incident happened again.

“If any such tragedy occurred again in Karachi, I’ll straight go to the police station of the area where the incident has happened and sit with the SHO to make sure that due policing action was taken,” he said.

He asked the SHOs and DSPs posted in the province to go out in their areas and show exemplary performance that the people of Sindh expected from them. The governor said that the Sindh inspector general of police, keeping in view his reputation as an honest, dutiful, and upright officer, should ask the SHOs, SSPs and DIGs under his command to take a decisive action against the menacing issue of armed snatching in Karachi. Tessori also announced that a park or road in Karachi would be named after the deceased student of the NED University.