JI warns of holding protests if 4K-Maymar Road not built

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded that the Sindh government rebuild the road between 4K Chowrangi and Gulshan-e-Maymar. He made the demand while addressing a family protest at Allah Wali Chowrangi on Sunday.

The JI leader said that if the authorities fail to comply with the just demand of the people of Karachi, his party would start agitation. A large number of area residents and their families, as well as groups of people from the adjoining areas and representatives of the business community participated in the demonstration.

Carrying placards and banners, the protesters shouted slogans against the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) provincial government and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM). The JI will hold a major protest to announce its next course of action if the government fails to start the road’s reconstruction soon, said Rehman.

He said that the residents of Karachi pay their taxes for the development and progress of the city as well as of the country, but not to feed the endless greed of the ruling parties. He also said that the ruling elite enjoys luxuries with the taxpayers’ money but does not spend funds for the reconstruction of roads, adding that the government spends money on the road network only when those at the helm of affairs are assured of receiving the lion’s share in the funds.

The JI leader said that the PPP government has been ruling over the province for the past 14 years but it could not deliver because progress and development for ordinary citizens was never on the agenda of the feudal-minded top brass of the party.

He said that the MQM claimed to be a representative of Karachi but on the ground always used its mandate as a bargaining chip for monetary gains, perks and opportunities for corruption, instead of doing something for the progress and development of the city.

Rehman said that it was the JI that served the megalopolis relentlessly whenever provided with an opportunity. He highlighted that the city progressed significantly during the tenures of then mayors Abdul Sattar Afghani and Naimatullah Khan.

He also shed light on the water supply projects; transport facilities, including fleets of buses; construction of educational institutes, roads and underpasses, as well as sports facilities, hundreds of parks and other facilities bestowed on Karachi under the rule of the JI.

Talking about the issues of Karachi, he also highlighted the lawlessness prevailing in the city and the skyrocketing deadly street crime incidents. He demanded that the government redesign the police department and bring in at least 80 per cent locals in the force and task them with policing the city.

He urged the masses to come forward and support the JI on January 15 in order to initiate the journey of Karachi’s development and progress from the same point it was discontinued at the culmination of Naimatullah Khan’s tenure.

A day earlier, the JI’s Karachi chapter had held dozens of protests to observe a black day against the rising lawlessness and skyrocketing street crime incidents in Karachi, demanding justice for Bilal Nasir, the young student who was recently gunned down outside the NED University trying to fight off street criminals.

The protests were held outside the District Korangi SSP’s office, at the Hyderi Market, on Burnes Road, at the Lea Market, outside the District Orangi SSP’s office, at Water Pump Chowrangi and at other prominent spots in the city.

Rehman held a press conference earlier in the day to censure the Karachi police chief for failing to curb street crime. He advised the city’s residents to peacefully hand over their valuables to muggers when they are in that situation.

He demanded that the government restructure the city police, increasing the number of locals recruited in the department to 80 per cent. He also demanded purging the police department of black sheep to restore peace and maintain law and order in the city.

He said crimes in Karachi have increased by 12 per cent from last year. He added that the Sindh police have lost their credibility among the locals, resulting in a large number of victims of crimes not even filing police complaints.

Rehman said that it is a clear fact that criminals cannot operate in a mega city with such impunity without the involvement of corrupt police officials. He said the Karachi police chief had rebuffed the reports of massive street crime incidents in the city to save face, adding that now he was advising people to hand over their valuables to muggers without resistance.

The JI leader said that instead of reaching the point where he is giving people such advise, the city police chief should have focused on his duty to end street crime. He accused the PPP’s Sindh government of recruiting policemen on political basis for their own gain and corruption. He said recruitment for police deployment in Karachi should be carried out from within the city purely on merit.

Talking about the overall situation in the city, he claimed that the PPP and the MQM have joined hands against the local government elections to keep people deprived of their due rights. However, he said, the people would show both parties the door on January 15.