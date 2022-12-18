Mirpurkhas BISE controller among four suspended for ‘corruption’

MIRPURKHAS: Four key officials, including the Controller Examinations of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mirpurkhas, were suspended for alleged involvement in massive forgery and fraud in the intermediate annual examination results.

According to BISE Mirpurkhas Chairman Professor Barkat Hydari, the results of the intermediate annual examinations for the year 2021-22 had been changed by the officials involved in getting bribe.

He said that four officials, including Controller of Examinations BISE Mirpurkhas Ghulam Mohammad Arain, had been suspended, while Deputy Controller Qazi Fazaluddin had been asked to take charge of the Controller of Examinations immediately.

In this backdrop, eight other officials of the education board have also been transferred. The chairman Education Board has written a confidential letter to the secretary Boards and Universities on the issue and requested to form an inquiry committee on forgery in the award list of class-XII results. On the other hand, preparations have also been made to issue formal charge sheets against the suspended officers.

It is learnt that the Sindh government is likely to form an investigation committee on this issue next week after the recommendation of the chairman Education Board. It is also being said that more revelations are likely to surface if the inquiry is conducted in a transparent manner as the students with low marks were allegedly given higher marks in return for heavy bribes and the award list was manipulated.