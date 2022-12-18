CCPO claims improvement in police performance

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that as a result of the effective measures and targeted operational strategy of Lahore Police to curb crimes, there has been a visible 22% reduction in calls to Emergency Helpline 15, which was a clear evidence of the improvement in police performance. Lahore Police has been ensuring immediate registration of FIRs and redress of grievances of the citizens.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said this on Saturday while addressing the participants of the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed building of Dolphins Headquarters City Division Saggiyan. DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar accompanied him. CCPO Lahore unveiled the inaugural plaque and officially inaugurated the new multi-purpose building of Dolphin Headquarters City Division by cutting the ribbon. SP Dolphin Squad Tauqeer Naeem, SP City M Sarfraz Virk, DSP Development Mustafa Hassan, DSsP Dolphin Squad, senior police Officers and a large number of Dolphins squad personnel participated in the event. SP Dolphin Squad Toqeer Naeem briefed the CCPO Lahore about the facilities provided in the new building. XEN Building Departments Maryam Adnan gave a detailed briefing about the new infrastructure.

CCPO said, Lahore police would not spare robbers and miscreants who martyred and injured the policemen during protection of life and properties of citizens. The CCPO further said police offices including police stations have been provided with modern infrastructure to improve service delivery and better working environment. A daughter of Dolphin Squad personnel presented the CCPO Lahore with a bouquet of flowers on his arrival at Dolphin Squad Headquarters City division.