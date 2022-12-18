Medical students urged to give full attention to research

LAHORE: A delegation of experts based in United States of America called on Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Al-Fareed Zafar under the leadership of renowned Engineer Syed Anwar Hasnaat at Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC) on Saturday. Talking on this occasion, Engineer Syed Anwar Hasnaat said that it has become clear that Pakistani youth is second to none in talent and intelligence but the need is that MBBS students should face the challenges of the 21st century by discovering the treatment of emerging diseases. For this purpose, students should give full attention to research so that they can adapt themselves to the requirements of the present time. He said the doctors and engineers are valuable assets of the country as recognition of their high level professional skills abroad is a matter of great honour and dignity for every Pakistani because they are providing services in various fields especially in medicine while maintaining their identity away from Pakistan.