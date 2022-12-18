Pervaiz approves 500 solar water pumps in 13 districts

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi granted an approval to install 500 solar water pumps in (barani) areas of 13 districts of Punjab on Saturday. Chief Minister stated that water will be provided for 2,270 acres of land with the installation of solar water pumps during the first phase adding that a solar water pump can either be installed by a single farmer or by 10 different farmers jointly. The Chief Minister highlighted that drinking water will also be provided in the far-flung small villages with the installation of solar water pumps.

Chief Minister revealed that solar water pumps would be installed in other districts of Punjab subsequently. Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over a high-level meeting at Chief Minister Office in which implementation on solar water pump programme was reviewed. Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, former Federal Secretary and Chairman Planning and Development Board Salman Ghani, Secretary P&D, Secretary Finance, Secretary C&W, Secretary Transport, DG Agency for Barani Areas Development (ABAD) and concerned officials attended the meeting.

‘Pervaiz supports Imran’s every decision’: Spokesperson for the chief minister and the Punjab government Musarat Jamshed Cheema in a statement on Twitter has said the PMLN has kept people like Javed Latif to pressurise the institutions to get its desired results.

The dualistic policy of the PML-N is now clear. In a response, she wrote one ‘brigade’ of PMLN targets institutions and the other ‘Cherry-Blossom brigade’ polishes the boots. She said only thieves are returning to Pakistan, no foreign delegation and investment are coming to the country.

“Pakistani embassies do not have money for salaries whereas so far Rs2 billion have been spent on foreign trips by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto. Every decision of Imran Khan is supported by Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi. After selling the assets in the country, now they are selling the foreign assets at less than half price.

These assets will be bought by a front man of these corrupt politicians. Shahbaz Sharif has approved the sale of the building decorated with a loan of 7 million dollars for 6.8 million dollars. Accused Ishaq Dar got back the seized house and frozen billions of rupees, but the country's economy has sunk. Imran Khan increased the foreign exchange of 7 billion dollars received in 2018 to 22 billion dollars in 2022. The country has defaulted but the government is not announcing for fear of defamation. Pakistani rupee has become the worst currency in Asia,” she said. Criticising the prime minister, she said Sharif brought the GDP growth from 6pc to 1pc. The interest rate was increased from 10 to 16 percent. Even increasing the interest rate did not reduce inflation. Inflation has risen from 13 to 45 percent. Flour price has increased from 50 to 120 rupees per kg, while the petrol and diesel prices have increased, she added.