Govt urged to abolish usury system

LAHORE: Markazi Jamiat Ghurba-e-Ahle Hadith senior naib ameer Allama Muhammad Salafi has reiterated that the country’s economy is sinking due to the usury system which Allah Almighty has declared as open war with Allah and His Messenger.

As long as the exploitative and cruel system of capitalism based on usury will not be abolished from Pakistan, the country's economy continues on the path to destruction, he said while addressing a reception in his honour by Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) president Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer here on Saturday. Other leaders on the occasion included Maulana M Zahid Hashmi, Prof Adnan Faisal, Mian M Asghar, Maulana M Abdullah Madani, Maulana Zia-ul-Rehman Farooqui, Prof Maulana Fayaz Ahmed Salafi.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer warned of launching a fresh movement against all organisations protecting the usury system by uniting all religious parties on one platform soon unless the government take practical steps to eradicate usury from the country. He said usury system destroys the economy like catastrophe, but instead of following the decision of the Federal Shariah Court, the federal government has been making false and hypocritical statements for the past four months and is using the same old traditional delaying methods. He demanded government should immediately start taking practical steps to end the usurious system and enforce Islamic laws, otherwise people will be forced to come out on streets against the rulers.