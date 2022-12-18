PTI’s march demands immediate general elections

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Karachi chapter on Saturday held a march demanding immediate general elections in the country.

The march was held under the campaign, ‘hold elections and save the country’. It started at the Insaf House and ended in Azam Basti. A large number of workers and supporters of the PTI, including women, participated in the rally along with party leaders.

Talking to the media, PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi said, “PTI is taking out rallies all over the country demanding general elections.” He added that he was considering contesting the next elections against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Karachi President Saeed Ghani. He said the PTI would not lose the elections from Azam Basti.

Zaidi alleged that the area belonged to a minister involved in drugs business whose brother was also involved in illegal activities.

The PTI leader remarked that there was no gas, water and electricity in the city but the ministers of the PPP had still been making tall claims.

He said the condition of schools and hospitals in the province were known. He also accused the PPP ministers of embezzling donations for the flood victims.

Calling the federal government an imported government, PTI Karachi President Bilal Ghaffar said it had spread economic chaos in the country. He added that when the PTI was removed from the government, the growth rate was 6 per cent, but now economic bankruptcy of the country was in the offing. He said the only solution to the country's problems was transparent general elections. The businessmen had stopped investing in the country, electricity bills had doubled and inflation had increased by 30 per cent, he added.