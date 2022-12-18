KE to carry out ‘critical maintenance work’ today

K-Electric said in a press statement on Saturday that it would undertake a critical maintenance activity at Airport-1 and Korangi town grids on Sunday.

In order to ensure the stability and reliability of power supply to consumers residing in these areas, the maintenance work is being carried out.

The activity requires a shutdown from 7:30am to 12:30pm during which areas associated with the grids may experience a temporary interruption in supply, said the power utility.

All customers registered on 8119 have been informed about this maintenance shutdown via SMS in advance. For further guidance, customers may also reach out to KE’s social media platforms or via call center 118.