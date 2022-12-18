KE to carry out ‘critical maintenance work’ today

K-Electric said in a press statement on Saturday that it would undertake a critical maintenance activity at Airport-1 and Korangi town grids on Sunday.
In order to ensure the stability and reliability of power supply to consumers residing in these areas, the maintenance work is being carried out.
The activity requires a shutdown from 7:30am to 12:30pm during which areas associated with the grids may experience a temporary interruption in supply, said the power utility.
All customers registered on 8119 have been informed about this maintenance shutdown via SMS in advance. For further guidance, customers may also reach out to KE’s social media platforms or via call center 118.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Karachi chapter on Saturday held a march demanding immediate general elections in...
Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan does not have the...
A Karachi court rejected on Saturday the Federal Investigation Agency’s request for grant of physical remand of...
The Sindh High Court has set aside the conviction of a man in a rape case stating that the prosecution failed to...
Five persons received burn injuries on Saturday night as a cylinder exploded near Green Town in Shah Faisal Colony.The...
A security guard was killed on Saturday afternoon after another guard accidentally discharged his weapon in the...
Comments