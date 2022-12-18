Security guard killed after fellow guard’s weapon goes off accidentally

A security guard was killed on Saturday afternoon after another guard accidentally discharged his weapon in the parking lot of a private superstore in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The deceased guard was identified as Abrar who hailed from southern Punjab. He was accidentally shot by his fellow security guard Asrar at the parking lot of a private superstore situated in Gulshan-e- Block-2. A case was registered against the incident and Asrar was arrested.

During the investigations, it was revealed that the deceased security guard had started working two days ago. CCTV footage of the incident was also obtained, which showed the two guards coming together and later Asrar sitting on a chair and Abrar sitting on the ground in front of him. As they sat, Asrar took his weapon and accidentally discharged it, killing Abrar.

Meanwhile, in the Saeedabad area, a youth was shot dead and another injured in a firing incident near the Khursheed Pura Graveyard on Main Hub River Road. The dead and the injured were identified as Mustafa, 22, son of Islam, and Rehman, 25, son of Sher Wali, respectively.

The body and the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Karachi. Police said the men were cousins and the injured man drove a rickshaw.

According to the statement of the injured man, his deceased cousin had come to Karachi from his native village in Peshawar some time ago. The two were travelling in a rickshaw when two men signalled them to stop near the Khursheed Pura graveyard and opened fire when they did not stop the vehicle.

Police said that as the suspects did not snatch anything from them, the firing seemed to be a result of personal enmity. Further investigations are under way.