CITY PULSE

Child of Empire

The Citizens Archive of Pakistan is holding screenings of ‘Child of Empire’, a virtual reality experience by Project Dastaan, at ArtChowk the Gallery until December 24. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

Continuance

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ghulam Mohammad. Titled ‘Continuance’, the show will run at the gallery until December 22. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.

Radiance of Islamic Art

The ArtCiti gallery is hosting a calligraphy exhibition featuring works by Ambreen Asad Javaid and Samreen Wahedna. Titled ‘Radiance of Islamic Art’, the show will run at the gallery from December 22 to December 26. Contact 021-35250495 for more information.

The Speaking Walls

Mainframe the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Adnan Mairaj Malik, Ahmed Ali Manganhar, Alefiya Abbas, Amaan Khalid Aslam, Farida Batool, Fatima Khalid, Ghulam Hyder Daudpota, Hamama Tul Bushra, Humayun Memon, Javaid Mughal, Malika Abbas, Mohsin Shaikh, Mughees Riaz, Nazia Akram, Noor Ali Chagani, Noreen Ali, Rabia Hassan, Ramsha Rubbani, Sana Nezam, Shanzay Subzwari, Sumera Jawad and Zehra Fatima Tooba. Titled ‘The Speaking Walls’, the show will run at the gallery until December 22. Contact 021-35824455 for more information.