Installation of Safe City Project cameras may take three years: Odho

A command and control room set up at the Malir City police station by the Community Policing Karachi was inaugurated on Saturday.

Karachi’s Additional Inspector General of Police Jawed Alam Odho attended the ceremony as chief guest. He was accompanied by DIG East Muqadas Haider and SSP Malir Syed Irfan Ali Bahadur.

The Malir SSP investigation, the deputy commissioner, Community Policing Karachi executive director Murad Soni and the SDPOs and SHOs of District Malir were also present on the occasion. Soni and the Malir SSP briefed the city police chief about the project.

In the command and control room, different areas of Malir would be monitored by CCTV cameras, 64 modern CCTV cameras had been installed in the area and over 100 more cameras would be installed in the district, said SSP Bahadur.

During the ceremony, he said the population within Malir city police station was 500,000, and when the police station was established, it was 80,000.

There are 200 personnel and four mobiles and the presence of the Command and Control Room would reduce the crime burden, he added.

He further said that the project would be very useful as this police station was a sensitive area, and the Malir courts were also within the limits of this police station.

The Karachi police chief said that this experience would not have been possible without the support of the policing community. Safe City orders had been placed, and hopefully the project would start soon, but it may take three years, he said.

A big investment is required which can only be made by the government, but this work has been started selflessly under community policing for which we are thankful to them, said Odho.

He added that they were taking this project across Karachi and another 7,000 CCTV cameras would be installed.

The police chief said that two days ago, a university student was killed by a street criminal and the police solved the case overnight. In Clifton, a flood-affected girl was molested, and that case was also solved immediately.

The study of the world is that one camera does the work of many personnel, he remarked.

Odho said policing is impossible without the cooperation of the community. The Karachi Safe City is an important project to maintain law and order, protect vital installations, and control street crime and other problems in Karachi.

Murad Soni and his team have played an important role in carrying out this project successfully, who are working day and night to serve the people of Karachi.

Odho also thanked all philanthropists who provided CCTV cameras for establishing the Command and Control Room at Malir City police station. Soni and his team presented honorary shields to the city police chief, DIG East, SSP Malir and other officers.