Girls clinch top positions in commerce exams

The top three positions in the 2022 Annual Examinations of Commerce (regular group) held under the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi have been secured by female students.

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Saturday announced the results, according to which all the top three positions were obtained by the students of Commecs College, Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Laiba Ali bagged 1,024 out of 1,100 and secured the first position. Tooba Omair received the second position with 1,021 marks, while Syeda Nazal Adnan obtained the third position with 1,019.

According to the gazette, as many as 44,114 candidates registered in the commerce regular group for the annual exams. Of them, 43,366 candidates participated in the exams. However, 26,151 candidates were declared successful. Thus, the success ratio remained at 60.30 per cent.

Some 976 candidates were successful in A one grade, 2,648 obtained A grade, 4,904 got B grade, 7,903 got C grade, 8,661 obtained D grade, and 1,059 candidates were successful in E grade. The results can be seen on the board’s official website.