Two TikTokers arrested for filming police station

The Awami Colony police on Saturday arrested two TikTokers who had shot a video with weapons inside the police station and posted it on social media.
After the video went viral, Korangi SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai ordered the police to arrest the social media actors.
The police carried out a raid in Korangi and arrested Bilal and Kashif. The SHO has also been ordered to take action against the officials who facilitated the shooting of the video. A case has been registered against Bilal and Kashif, and a departmental action initiated against the police officer seen sitting next to them in the video.
